|
07.07.2022 16:49:34
Why Home Depot, Target, and Walgreens Stocks Have Trailed the Market This Year
The S&P 500 index may have had the worst first half of a year since 1970, but several retailers did even worse. Many retailers received extraordinary boosts in their businesses from the pandemic, so it's not surprising to see backtracking from some of those upward stock moves. Names like Target (NYSE: TGT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) may be in the same sector, but they have very different types of businesses. They each benefited from pandemic trends in different ways, but they all had one thing in common in the first half of 2022. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 21% over that time, but Target nearly doubled that, dropping 39%. Home Depot and Walgreens also lost to the index, down 33.9% and 27.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.It wasn't just a shift in consumer trends that caused the outsize stock drops. It became more of a long-term problem for Target. In addition to changing consumer needs, the company was caught with excess inventory partly due to its efforts to navigate supply chain disruptions by stocking up.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen
|18.05.22
|Home Depot Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.21
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.20
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
|10 651,50
|7,42%
|Home Depot Inc., The
|282,75
|1,78%
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|37,00
|-2,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.