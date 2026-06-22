Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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22.06.2026 15:30:00
Why Home Depot and Lowe's Fell After the Fed Held Interest Rates Steady.
After Kevin Warsh's first meeting as the new Federal Reserve chair, it was announced that the federal funds rate would remain unchanged. The vote was unanimous, with inflationary pressures in full focus.The central bank made this announcement at 2 p.m. ET on June 17. By the time the stock market closed two hours later, shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) had each fallen between 2.5% and 3%. By market close the following day on June 18, both retail stocks had basically clawed back their losses. However, investors should still learn a lesson from this volatility driven by market reactions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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