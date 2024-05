Why Home Depot Stock Dropped 13% in April

Home improvement chain Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock fell 12% in April according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's been struggling through inflation and a suppressed housing market, and it's expecting pressure in 2024.Home Depot is the largest home improvement chain in the world, with more than 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It typically enjoys the growth that comes with being the established leader in an industry, but it also invests heavily in maintaining that spot and generating higher sales and profits.Although it's usually reliable for slow and steady growth, it's been struggling to keep that up over the past few quarters. There are several related reasons for this. Shoppers are putting off large and expensive purchases right now when money's tight and every penny counts, and as the real estate market remains down due to high mortgage rates, there's less demand for housing-related purchases. As inflation remains stubbornly high, the Federal Reserve hasn't been able to lower interest rates as anticipated, and that doesn't look good for Home Depot 's near-term outlook.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel