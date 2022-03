Why Home Depot Stock Dropped 14% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of home improvement giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) fell 14% in February according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company posted a solid earnings report, but investors weren't impressed with guidance.Home Depot is the largest home improvement chain in the world, with 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading