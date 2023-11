Why Home Depot Stock Jumped 5% Today

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) surged today as the company edged out estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and reassured investors that the business was performing well under difficult macro conditions.Additionally, the stock seemed to benefit from a cooler-than-expected inflation report. That makes it less likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again, which benefits Home Depot .As a result, the stock finished today's session up 5.4%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel