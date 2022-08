Why Home Depot Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) popped today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The home improvement retail stock was up by as much as 5.8% today and had gained 4.1% as of 3:38 p.m. ET. Investors were happy with Home Depot's second-quarter revenue, which increased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter to $43.8 billion and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $43.4 billion.