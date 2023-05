Why Home Depot Stock Sank Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) led the stock market lower Tuesday morning. The world's largest home improvement retailer shared its fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings report and full-year update with investors, and the initial response was to sell the stock.Home Depot shares dropped as much as 4% in early trading. But the stock pared those losses for several reasons and traded lower by just 1.4% as of 1:15 p.m. ET. The stock's decline brought year-to-date returns to a negative 10%. Continue reading