Why Home Depot Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) were moving lower as the home improvement retail giant got swept up in the broader market sell-off.An increase in job openings in August and comments from the Federal Reserve chair helped stoke renewed fears of rising interest rates, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped to 16-year-highs to reflect those concerns.As a result, Home Depot stock was down 3.2% as of 2:31 p.m. ET, while the S&P 500 had given up 1.6% at the same time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel