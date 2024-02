Why Home Depot Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) were down Tuesday in response to a hotter-than-expected inflation report, which further cooled off hopes that interest rates would come down soon.Since the home improvement retailer is sensitive to interest rates, the stock fell on the news. As of 1:17 p.m. ET, it was down 1.8% after having been off by as much as 3.2% earlier in the session.Image source: Home Depot .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel