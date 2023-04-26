|
26.04.2023 20:46:25
Why Honeywell Stock Is Down Today
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is acquiring a bolt-on business and shaking up another unit. The moves could work out over the long run but on Wednesday are putting pressure on the shares, sending Honeywell stock down as much as 3%.Honeywell is an industrial conglomerate focused on aerospace, building controls, and intelligent warehouses. The company hasn't done a lot of large acquisitions of late, but will do bolt-on deals to add capabilities in areas where it already has a presence.On Wednesday, Honeywell said it was buying Compressor Control Corp. (CCC) from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The deal price is $670 million, or about 15 times the target's expected 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).Continue reading
