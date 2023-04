Why Honeywell Stock Popped on Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of industrials giant Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) rose a respectable 3.6% in noonday trading (ET) Thursday after delivering a beat-and-raise quarter on Wall Street.Beating analyst forecasts for $1.93 per share in earnings, as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Honeywell earned $2.07 instead, with revenues of $8.9 billion likewise beating out expectations for $8.5 billion. And as for the raise part, Honeywell raised both the floor and the ceiling on its guidance for this full fiscal year -- now predicting non-GAAP profits of between $9.55 and $9.80 per share. Sales grew 6% in the quarter, and Honeywell vastly improved the profits it earns on those revenues. The company's operating profit margin expanded by a whopping 390 basis points to 19.1%. As a result, Honeywell was able to transform a rather modest single-digit sales gain into a great galumphing 26% increase in profits per diluted share. Continue reading