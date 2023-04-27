|
27.04.2023 19:30:10
Why Honeywell Stock Popped on Earnings
Shares of industrials giant Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) rose a respectable 3.6% in noonday trading (ET) Thursday after delivering a beat-and-raise quarter on Wall Street.Beating analyst forecasts for $1.93 per share in earnings, as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Honeywell earned $2.07 instead, with revenues of $8.9 billion likewise beating out expectations for $8.5 billion. And as for the raise part, Honeywell raised both the floor and the ceiling on its guidance for this full fiscal year -- now predicting non-GAAP profits of between $9.55 and $9.80 per share. Sales grew 6% in the quarter, and Honeywell vastly improved the profits it earns on those revenues. The company's operating profit margin expanded by a whopping 390 basis points to 19.1%. As a result, Honeywell was able to transform a rather modest single-digit sales gain into a great galumphing 26% increase in profits per diluted share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Honeywellmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!