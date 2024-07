Why Honeywell Stock Tumbled Today

Shares of the industrial conglomerate Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) fell today after the company reported its second-quarter results. While Honeywell beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations in the quarter, investors were disappointed that management lowered the company's full-year earnings guidance.Honeywell's share price was down by 4.9% as of 3:55 p.m. ET.Overall, Honeywell had a very solid second quarter. Sales increased 5% to $9.6 billion, which outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $9.4 billion. And the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $2.49 beat Wall Street's average estimate of $2.42.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool