Why Hormel Foods Stock Popped Today

Shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) jumped 14.6% on Thursday after the food processing company announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results.For its fiscal first-quarter 2024 ended Jan. 28, 2024, Hormel's quarterly net sales grew 0.9% year over year to $2.997 billion, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $226.8 million, or $0.41 per share. Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.Hormel also made substantial progress bolstering its cash flows; operating cash flow soared 98% year over year during the quarter to $404 million.