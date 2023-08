Why Hostess Brands Stock Suddenly Skyrocketed on Friday

After Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) went bankrupt in 2012, Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos were able to buy its snack cake division -- which includes Twinkies and Ding Dongs -- for $410 million. There were no other bidders at the time. But now a decade later, appetite for these tasty assets may have improved.Hostess Brands stock suddenly skyrocketed at around 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, after Reuters reported that the company was exploring a sale. As of 3 p.m. ET, Hostess Brands stock was up 26% and getting close to an all-time high.On one hand, investors could say that Hostess Brands' business is healthy. The company's net revenue was up almost 4% year over year in the first half of 2023, and management is guiding for comparable growth for the entire year. Profits are also up.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel