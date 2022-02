Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Popped 15.3% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) jumped as much as 15.3% in trading on Tuesday after the company announced it would be acquired. Shares traded in a small range today and closed near the high for the day. Private equity firm Veritas Capital has agreed to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for $2.8 billion. Investors will receive $21 per share in cash, a 36% premium to trading prior to rumors of a deal hitting the market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading