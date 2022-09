Why HP Fell More Than 10% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) fell 10.3% through Thursday trading this week, after the tech hardware maker reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings.It has been a brutal few months for virtually all computer makers, who are now experiencing a hangover after seeing surging demand during the height of the pandemic. HP's printing division also saw year-over-year declines, which didn't help matters. Furthermore, management guided for more profit declines in the current quarter.Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway actually bought shares of HP in the first quarter of 2022. Given that shares are now well below where Buffett bought in, is HP a buy? Continue reading