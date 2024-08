Why HP Rallied Today, Despite an Earnings Miss

Shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) were rallying in Thursday trading, up as much as 6.1% before settling into a 3.8% gain as of 1:24 p.m. ET.After Hewlett-Packard split into two companies, HP Inc. now handles the low-growth businesses of PCs and printers/ink. And the growth challenges were on display when the company released earnings last night.Still, the stock rallied today on optimism that artificial intelligence (AI) PCs will help with growth into next year, as well as the CEO making news by promising more "aggressive" cost cuts in the printer division.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool