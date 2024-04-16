|
16.04.2024 23:52:00
Why HSBC Stock Got Rocked Today
There's apparently trouble on the Eastern front for global banking conglomerate HSBC (NYSE: HSBC), and investors are clearly concerned. On news of layoffs in two major Asian markets, they traded out of the company's stock, to the point where the bank's U.S.-listed shares lost more than 2% of their value.HSBC is in the process of laying off a clutch of workers in its investment-banking operations in two of the continent's financial hubs, Hong Kong and Singapore, according to reporting from Reuters. Citing three unidentified "people with knowledge of the matter," the news agency said the affected workers are mainly associates and vice presidents at the sprawling international bank. If the report is accurate, HSBC wouldn't be the first to reduce its investment banking workforce in Asia, nor is it likely to be the last. The mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets have both been struggling, largely due to structural issues in the Chinese economy. When markets are in the doldrums, investment banks tend to cut headcounts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings PLC ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADRsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu HSBC Holdings PLC ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADRsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HSBC Holdings PLC ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADRs
|21 381,00
|-1,52%
|HSBC Holdings plc
|7,56
|0,72%
|HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)
|37,60
|1,08%