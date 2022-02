Why Hub Group Stock Just Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) jumped Wednesday after the freight transportation management company released its fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday night. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Hub Group stock was up by 7.9%.Ahead of the report, the consensus forecast from analysts was that Hub Group would earn $1.43 per share on sales of just under $1.2 billion. In fact, it earned $2.48 per share on sales of more than $1.2 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading