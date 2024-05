Why HubSpot Rallied Today

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were rallying on Tuesday, up 8.9% as of 3:24 p.m. ET.Today, CNBC's David Faber reported that the recent rumors of acquisition talks between HubSpot and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which have been circulating for about a month, were true.Moreover, the potential acquisition would be an all-stock deal. That's interesting and somewhat surprising, and could result in an even bigger benefit for HubSpot shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel