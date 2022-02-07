|
07.02.2022 19:31:37
Why HubSpot Stock Hit the Spot on Monday
Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) charged sharply higher Monday, jumping as much as 7%. As of 12:21 p.m. ET, the stock is still up 2.3%.The catalyst that sent the inbound marketing and customer relationship management (CRM) specialist higher was a positive note from a Wall Street analyst.Jefferies analyst Samad Samana issued positive commentary on HubSpot ahead of the company's fourth-quarter and full-year financial report, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, Feb. 10, after the market close. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
