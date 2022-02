Why HubSpot Stock Jumped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were sharply higher on Friday, surging as much as 11.5% even as the major market indexes slumped. As of 1:52 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.7%.The catalyst that sent the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) specialist higher was its quarterly earnings report, which was far better than expected.For the fourth quarter, HubSpot generated revenue of $369.3 million, which climbed 47% year over year. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, an increase of 43%. Continue reading