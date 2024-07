Why HubSpot Stock Plummeted by 12% Today

It's never pleasant for a shareholder to learn that a potential high-premium takeover of one of their investments has been scratched. Unfortunately for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) investors, that's exactly what happened on Wednesday. On the news, market players aggressively sold out of the shares, leaving HubSpot with a 12% decline in price on the day.That morning, Bloomberg reported that Alphabet is abandoning its play at acquiring HubSpot . Citing unidentified "people familiar with the matter," the financial news agency said that the two companies "didn't reach a point of detailed discussions around due diligence." Bloomberg reached out to Alphabet and HubSpot for comment; neither offered any.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool