|
17.02.2023 17:15:06
Why HubSpot Stock Popped Today
Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a marketing and customer-service software company, were rising quickly this morning after the company beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. As a result, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock was up by 13.6% as of 10:33 a.m. on Friday. HubSpot reported adjusted earnings of $1.17, which were up from just $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The fourth-quarter earnings were far better than analysts' average estimate of $0.82. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!