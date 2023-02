Why HubSpot Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a marketing and customer-service software company, were rising quickly this morning after the company beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. As a result, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock was up by 13.6% as of 10:33 a.m. on Friday. HubSpot reported adjusted earnings of $1.17, which were up from just $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The fourth-quarter earnings were far better than analysts' average estimate of $0.82. Continue reading