|
19.01.2024 00:55:53
Why Humana Stock Fell Today
Shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) fell as much as 12.8% on Thursday after the health insurance company cut its 2023 guidance, citing rising Medicare Advantage costs amid "higher than anticipated inpatient utilization" in November and December.In a surprise SEC filing this morning, Humana revealed that due to patients' higher inpatient utilization of Medicare Advantage late in the year, its fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted insurance segment benefit ratio -- or the percentage of payout on claims compared to its premiums -- should be around 91.4%, above the company's previous guidance for 89.5%. That would bring Humana's full-year adjusted insurance segment benefit ratio to 88%, above previous guidance for 87.5%.On the bottom line, that should translate to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share of $20, and adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $26.09 per share. By contrast, previous guidance provided in November called for GAAP earnings of "at least" $26.31 per share, and adjusted earnings of at least $28.25 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
