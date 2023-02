Why Humana Stock Lagged the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Top health insurance company Humana (NYSE: HUM) wasn't necessarily tops with investors on Wednesday. After reporting its latest set of quarterly figures, the company's share price bumped slightly higher, by 0.3%, which wasn't high enough to beat the S&P 500 index's more than 1% increase.It's not that Humana's results for the fourth quarter 2022 were bad or uninspiring; it's just that they didn't excel.For the period, the insurer's total revenue was $22.44 billion, up nearly 7% on a year-over-year basis. That filtered down to a non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit of $263 million, or $1.62 per share. This result significantly bettered (by 58%) the $166 million adjusted net profit Humana recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. Continue reading