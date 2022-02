Why Huntsman Stock Rallied as Much as 10% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), a specialty chemicals maker, rose as much as 10% on Feb. 15. The driver of that advance was most likely the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings release, which hit the market prior to the start of trading. Investors liked what they read.In the fourth quarter of 2021, Huntsman posted revenues of $2.3 billion, up 38% from the $1.67 billion it brought in during the same quarter of 2020. The company benefited from higher selling prices across its four divisions, with polyurethanes, performance products, and advanced materials also seeing volume gains. Textile effects was the lone group to see volume declines. Advanced materials volumes were aided to some degree by an acquisition. Overall, the company's top line came in slightly higher than analysts had been predicting.