20.02.2023 20:55:00

Why Huobi Token Is Making a Leap Higher Today

As of 12:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) has skyrocketed 31.9% over the past 24 hours. That's right -- while the overall cryptocurrency market saw a nice surge of 1.5% over this same time frame, Huobi has outperformed notably.What gives?Well, a key advisor to Huobi's global advisory board, Justin Sun, announced that Huobi is moving forward with an application for a trading license in Hong Kong. This license would allow Huobi to become an established and trusted exchange for users in the special administrative region of China to trade crypto. Additionally, a new trading venue was announced, called Huobi Hong Kong, which will facilitate "fully compliant" transactions, in accordance with Hong Kong law.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

