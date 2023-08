Why Hut 8 Mining Stock Dived by More Than 6% Today

No one was extracting a fortune from the earth with Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) on Monday. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner released its second-quarter results, and investors found them wanting, to the point where they traded the shares down by more than 6%. By contrast, the S&P 500 index did fairly well, increasing by 0.6% on the day. For the quarter, Hut 8 saw its revenue slide to 19.2 million Canadian dollars ($14.3 million), from CA$24.6 million ($18.3 million) in the same period of 2022. That mirrored a sharp 58% year-over-year decline in the amount of bitcoins mined by the company, falling to 399 in total.Hut 8 attributed this to a rise in average Bitcoin network difficulty. The suspension of operations at one of the company's facilities and problems with the electrical systems in another were also factors. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel