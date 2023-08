Why Hyatt Hotels Stock Was Down This Week

Week to date, shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) were down 9% as of 11:05 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The stock fell following the company's second-quarter earnings report. While revenue came in above analysts' estimates, the company reported adjusted earnings per share that fell short of expectations.It's hard to fault the company for a miss on the bottom line. Hyatt continues to enjoy a strong recovery in the travel industry. Comparable systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 15% year over year, with comparable owned and leased hotels' RevPAR up 10%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel