Hycroft Mining Aktie

Hycroft Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A142YZ / ISIN: US4486291051

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06.04.2026 19:35:13

Why Hycroft Mining Stock Sank 30% In March

Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 30.1% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors shied away from speculative stocks amid global turmoil, with gold and silver prices falling significantly last month. Instead of a global safe haven, metals have been turned into speculative assets over the past year, and investors are now fleeing them.Hycroft Mining is a prospective gold and silver miner that was benefiting from these rising prices, with its own shares up over 1,000% in the last twelve months. Now, the party has ended, at least for now. Here's why Hycroft Mining stock fell last month. The price of gold hit $5,440 in late January. Silver almost reached $120 an ounce. Both were up significantly in the last year, with gold close to doubling and silver going from $30 an ounce to $120, a quadruple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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