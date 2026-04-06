Hycroft Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A142YZ / ISIN: US4486291051
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06.04.2026 19:35:13
Why Hycroft Mining Stock Sank 30% In March
Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 30.1% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors shied away from speculative stocks amid global turmoil, with gold and silver prices falling significantly last month. Instead of a global safe haven, metals have been turned into speculative assets over the past year, and investors are now fleeing them.Hycroft Mining is a prospective gold and silver miner that was benefiting from these rising prices, with its own shares up over 1,000% in the last twelve months. Now, the party has ended, at least for now. Here's why Hycroft Mining stock fell last month. The price of gold hit $5,440 in late January. Silver almost reached $120 an ounce. Both were up significantly in the last year, with gold close to doubling and silver going from $30 an ounce to $120, a quadruple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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