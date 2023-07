Why Hyzon Motors Stock Is Powering Higher Today

Poised to lock in their third consecutive day of gains, shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) have climbed as much as 14.9% during Tuesday's trading session. What's fueling the rise in the fuel cell stock? The company announced today that it plans on reporting second-quarter 2023 financial results in the coming weeks.While most stocks wouldn't budge on such a pedestrian announcement, in the case of Hyzon, simply announcing its intention to report quarterly results can make all the difference. As of 3 p.m. ET, shares of the company are up 11.6%.Hyzon announced that it plans on reporting Q2 2023 financial results on Aug. 8. Generally, an announcement of this sort wouldn't draw much attention, but Hyzon has had some recent trouble with reporting quarterly results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel