International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
27.01.2026 14:27:00
Why I Am Buying the Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) and Never Looking Back
If you're looking for a broad index fund that could deliver solid returns over decades, take a look at the Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHF). It's a fund I plan to consider heavily the next time I'm looking to deploy some dollars.Let's take a closer look at the fund.First of all, know that it's an exchange-traded fund (ETF) -- a fund that trades like a stock. It's also an index fund, like the venerable S&P 500 index fund. But while the S&P 500 index encompasses 500 of the biggest American companies, the Schwab International Equity ETF has a very different focus: It encompasses more than 1,400 non-U.S. companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!