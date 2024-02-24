|
24.02.2024 18:32:00
Why I Bought Celsius Holdings Stock
Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) financial performance over the last few years would make you think the whole company drinks copious amounts of its energy drink product. Over the last five years, there's been epic sales growth -- up nearly 2,000% to nearly $1.15 billion over the last 12-month reported stretch.For all the knowledge we possess today about liquid chemical concoctions perhaps not being so good for us, the global energy drink market is still a growth market anticipated to outpace economic expansion by a wide margin. Constant "innovation" in flavors and ingredients is to blame. (Right now, I'm sipping a Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) "made with AI" -- such are the times we live in!) We young consumers like our variety and change.And yet, energy drinks are a fiercely competitive field, dominated by big players Red Bull and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST). Celsius has some oddities in its history, and there have been plenty of doubts its epic rise was even possible. Despite some of my own doubts that it will continue, I recently bought a small starter position. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Celsius mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|64,10
|0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.