|
02.10.2024 14:20:00
Why I Bought More Intel Stock
One of the most difficult aspects of investing is differentiating between patience and stubbornness. Sometimes, you're wrong, but other times, you just look wrong. Recognizing the difference between the two and not panicking when everyone else seems to disagree with you can be the difference between great results and disaster.Semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is going through a painful turnaround. The company is investing heavily in manufacturing and attempting to grow a foundry business from nothing into a rival to market leader TSMC. At the same time, Intel is playing catch-up in its product divisions as rival AMD puts out great products.This was never going to be quick, easy, or cheap. On top of the challenges of rapidly bringing new manufacturing processes to production, Intel faced a brutal downturn in the PC market and data center customers prioritizing AI chips over general-purpose CPUs. The company has been forced to take drastic action to shore up its finances and get to the finish line, announcing a $10 billion cost-cutting program that includes laying off 15% of its workforce.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:48
|Intel-Aktie schüttelt Verluste ab: Anhaltende Probleme bedrohen Bidens Chips and Science Act (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)