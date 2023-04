Why I Bought More Shares of Tesla Despite a 'Weak' Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will explain why I bought more shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) this week despite a weak first-quarter earnings report. Despite a hit on margins, Tesla's path forward and pace of innovation is no match for any automaker that tries to compete with it today. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 21, 2023. The video was published on April 22, 2023.Continue reading