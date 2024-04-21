|
21.04.2024 11:32:00
Why I Can't Stop Buying Shares of This Magnificent High-Yield Dividend Stock in My Retirement Account
I'm self-employed, so I hold my retirement destiny in my own hands. That's led me to take a very well-thought-out approach to my retirement accounts. I seek out investments that I believe have a very high probability of delivering above-average total returns over the long term, which should enable me to retire comfortably in the future.Canadian energy infrastructure giant Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has everything I seek in a retirement-focused investment. It operates a low-risk business, pays an attractive dividend, and has highly visible growth prospects. Those are some of the many reasons why I can't stop buying shares in my retirement account.Enbridge operates a diversified portfolio of pipeline and utility businesses. Roughly 98% of the company's earnings come from cost-of-service agreements or long-term contracts with very creditworthy customers (more than 95% have investment-grade credit ratings). Enbridge thus produces very durable and predictable cash flow: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!