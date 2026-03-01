Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
01.03.2026 14:02:00
Why I Just Bought Even More of These 2 Underappreciated AI Stocks
AI has the potential to be the most impactful technology ever developed. However, it can only reach its vast potential if the world builds out the physical infrastructure needed to support its adoption. Total spending on AI-related infrastructure could reach $7 trillion over the next decade. Two of the most significant needs are the development of more data centers and power generation capacity to support AI's adoption. That plays right into the strategies of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). It's the driving factor behind my decision to recently buy even more shares of these two underappreciated AI stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
