|
30.04.2024 10:15:00
Why I Just Bought More of This Magnificent 5.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock (and Why I'll Continue Buying in May)
I have been steadily building a position in dividend powerhouse Realty Income (NYSE: O) over the past few years. I recently bought some more shares and plan to do that again this May. Here's why I can't seem to get enough of this magnificent dividend stock these days.The biggest reason I have been buying Realty Income is to collect more of its attractive monthly dividend. The real estate investment trust (REIT) currently yields 5.7%. That's several times above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield.That sizable payout is on an extremely firm foundation. Realty Income's diversified portfolio of net-lease real estate generates very durable income. The lease structure requires that tenants cover maintenance, real estate taxes, and building insurance. The REIT also focuses on properties leased to tenants in industries relatively immune to economic downturns and the pressures of e-commerce, like grocery stores, warehouses, and home improvement stores.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%