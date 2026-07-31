Renewable Aktie

Renewable für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RN4Q / ISIN: US75971W2052

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31.07.2026 10:00:00

Why I Just Bought More Shares of Brookfield Renewable (And Will Buy Even More if This Happens)

I just bought more shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) at a little less than $33 each. I just couldn't resist that price, which is about 25% below the recent high. Buying at that price enabled me to lock in a roughly 4.8% yield on a very high-quality dividend stock. Here's why I like Brookfield Renewable at that price and what would drive me to buy even more shares.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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