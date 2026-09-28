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28.09.2026 10:44:01
Why I Just Bought This 8%-Yielding S&P 500 ETF
Which asset should most investors put their money into? Warren Buffett has recommended buying and holding an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) index fund. He has even advised this approach for most of the money his family inherits.
I recently followed Buffett's advice, albeit not exactly in the way that he envisioned. Last week, I bought shares of an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a mouthwatering distribution yield over the last 12 months of roughly 8% -- the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX).
Image source: Getty Images.
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