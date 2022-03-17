|
Why I Just Loaded Up on This Small-Cap Stock
The S&P 500 is down 9% so far in 2022 as of this writing. The Nasdaq Composite Index is performing even worse, having fallen 15% year to date. Investors are fearful. And to be sure, there's plenty to be afraid of.I'm not immune to fear. Indeed, I have concerns about specific macroeconomic issues, including inflation. But I'm not waiting on the sidelines entirely. On the contrary, I've doubled my position in advertising technology company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) in recent weeks because I believe it's poised to outperform the market despite my misgivings about the economy.Inflation is my top concern with the economy. The Department of Labor released the most recent inflation numbers on March 10, showing the fastest inflation rate since 1982. Personally, I don't believe the rate will moderate quickly, and I don't think prices will ever return to "normal."
