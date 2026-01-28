Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
28.01.2026 17:00:00
Why I Keep Buying More Shares of This Amazing High-Yield Dividend Stock for 2026
TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is a proven survivor in the oil patch. It is also an innovator that has started to include electricity production in its energy portfolio. The current geopolitical tension in Venezuela and elsewhere could cause some disruption to the energy market, but it won't stop me from continuing to buy TotalEnergies' stock.While some theorists claim that Wall Street is efficient, the truth is that it can be highly emotional over short periods. That's been highlighted recently with the events in Venezuela, which have investors worried about what might happen to the oil market. However, oil market-moving events aren't actually uncommon, despite the dramatic nature of the current happenings. Oil is a highly volatile commodity, not just some of the time, but all of the time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
