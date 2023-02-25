|
Why I Keep Buying This Top Energy Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
I've learned a lot over my nearly two decades of investing. Two of the most influential lessons that have helped reframe my investing strategy are:One company featuring both characteristics is NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Because of that, I have been buying the dividend-paying energy company's shares as often as possible.NextEra Energy recently increased its dividend by another 10%, continuing its steady upward climb. The utility has increased its payout each year for over two-and-a-half decades, growing it at a 9.8% compound annual rate over the last 15 years. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
