|
22.05.2024 14:13:00
Why I Keep Loading Up on These 2 Passive Income Machines
One of my top financial goals is to eventually generate enough passive income to offset my recurring expenses. That way, I won't have to rely on my active income from working to pay the bills. It will give me a lot more freedom, financially and with my time, to pursue other things. While I have a long way to go, I plug away at this pursuit as I have spare cash to invest. I focus on investing in companies and funds that generate an above-average income stream that should grow over time. That strategy is leading me to load up on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). Here's why I keep buying these two passive income machines. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a dual mandate. It aims to make monthly cash distributions to investors. In addition, it seeks to provide equity market exposure with less volatility compared to the broader market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!