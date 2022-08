Why I Own Albemarle Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins me to discuss why he invests in Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock. Lithium demand is growing thanks to energy storage and electric vehicles taking off. And Albemarle is ready. Nick likes this company's strong U.S. presence and high volume production. It separates itself from the pack in the lithium mining market, where many companies are closer to ideas than to mines or refineries.Check out the full video below for the rest of his thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 22, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 25, 2022.Continue reading