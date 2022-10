Why I Own Arista Networks Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins us to discuss why he has been invested in Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) stock for years. This internet and cloud infrastructure company is enjoying a cyclical uptrend, generating tons of free cash flow, and buying back stock.Check out the video for his full thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Oct. 3, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 5, 2022.Continue reading