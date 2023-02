Why I Own Berkshire Hathaway Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor, Jason Hall, explains why he owns Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) stock. Besides the strong track records of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, there is a lot to like about Berkshire.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 13, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2023.Continue reading