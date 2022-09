Why I Own Crocs Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo discusses why he invests in Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock. Crocs is not one of the tech companies Nick typically covers, but it offers a strong, attractive brand. Crocs is also very profitable!The question is, Will fashion trends move against Crocs? Click the video for his full thoughts.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sep. 26, 2022. The video was published on Sep. 28, 2022.