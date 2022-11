Why I Own Doximity Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Nicholas Rossolillo joins the channel to share why he owns Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) stock. Healthcare is a lucrative industry, and Doximity aims to help provide large corporations with phenomenal returns on their investments in advertising. Hear all about Nick's summarized thesis for owning this stock in the video below.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 14, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 20, 2022.Continue reading